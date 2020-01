× Police: One person dead after Midtown car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a car crash in Midtown early Friday morning.

Jarvis Livingston and his passenger were in the area of Cypress Drive and North Trezevant when police say the 24-year-old lost control and hit a tree.

Both were rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

Livingston did not survive his injuries.