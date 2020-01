× Police: Juvenile shot as he was walking from Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Frayser.

The victim was shot in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive just after midnight and rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

According to police, suspects in a silver Chevrolet Camaro and a black truck fired shots at the victim as he walked away from the store.