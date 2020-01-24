× Memphis panda LeLe picks Super Bowl winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeLe, the giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, has made his decision when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl champion.

In a video posted to social media on Friday, LeLe went straight to the Kansas City flag and began playing with it before ultimately pulling it down on top of his head.

According to the latest odds from CBS Sports, LeLe might be onto something with his choice. The Kansas City Chiefs are a one-point favorite to win the big game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, being led by 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes. They’re going up against a tough San Francisco 49ers team that’s been dominant on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m. CT at Hard Rock Stadium.