Live at 9: Legislative updates, Conrad Tao & Da Cru

Legislative updates

Tennessee state lawmakers gaveled in to this year’s legislative session just 10 days ago and they’ve been busy ever since.  Senator Katrina Robinson and Rep. Mark White joins us to talk about what they’re working on now.

Conrad Tao

Conrad Tao is an award-winning pianist and composer who performs across the globe and has been called "one of the five classic music faces to watch." You will be able to catch him live here in Memphis this weekend.

Music with Da Cru

Get ready to get on your feet! Da Cru performs live in Studio B!

