Jaren Jackson Jr. helps get Grizzlies back in the win column

DETROIT – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Detroit Pistons 125-112.

Jackson was limited by foul trouble after halftime, but his 3-pointer with just over 3:00 remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-108 lead.

Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

Derrick Rose had 22 points for the Pistons, who were missing center Andre Drummond because of a lacerated lip.