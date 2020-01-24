Jaren Jackson Jr. helps get Grizzlies back in the win column

Posted 9:34 pm, January 24, 2020, by

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) gestures to the crowd after scoring a three-point basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

DETROIT – Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 of his 29 points in the first half, and he sank a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Memphis Grizzlies hold off the Detroit Pistons 125-112.

Jackson was limited by foul trouble after halftime, but his 3-pointer with just over 3:00 remaining gave the Grizzlies a 114-108 lead.

Ja Morant had 16 points and 12 assists for Memphis, and Dillon Brooks scored 22 of his 27 points in the second half.

Derrick Rose had 22 points for the Pistons, who were missing center Andre Drummond because of a lacerated lip.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.