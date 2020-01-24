× Head of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 38-year-old illegal alien from Mexico was sentenced to 10 year in federal prison after investigators discovered he was the head of a drug trafficking organization here in West Tennessee, the Department of Justice announced.

According to the DOJ, the investigation began in August 2018 after a driver was pulled over in Decatur County with 11 pounds of meth in his possession. That individual told investigators about Jesus Vega, the head of a Memphis drug trafficking organization that was allegedly trafficking meth and heroin throughout West Tennessee.

Two months later, investigators seized 31 pounds of meth from Vega’s Memphis home. To date, federal agents from numerous states have recovered over 400 pounds of meth and five kilograms of heroin that was reportedly connected Vega.

After serving 10 years in prison Vega will receive five years of supervised release. He will be subject to deportation by federal authorities.

An image of Vega was not provided by the DOJ.