Former MPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges involving robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police officer has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving robbery.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, former Memphis Police officer Sam Blue, 61, and co-conspirator Anthony Davis both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence and intimidation.

Both men also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce. In addition, Davis pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the deprivation of civil rights by kidnapping.

Blue is believed to be one of the suspects responsible for a robbery that happened on July 13, 2018.

At around 4 a.m. that morning, the victim was leaving his apartment when he was pulled over by two men disguised as Memphis Police officers. The suspects ordered the victim to get out of his car. When he got out, the suspects put a hood over his head and drove him to a home on Reese Road.

The suspects demanded money and drugs, beat the victim and burned him on his arms, neck and head. The victim escaped by jumping through the front window of the house.

The victim was hospitalized for a week and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Blue reportedly give the suspects the gate code to access the victim’s apartment complex. The suspects are also accused of putting a GPS tracking device on the victim’s car.

The DOJ says that Blue and others conspired to rob drug dealers between the years of 2014 and 2018. Blue reportedly gave his co-conspirators the home addresses of the targets so that they could conduct surveillance on them.

The DOJ also reports that Blue gave his co-conspirators equipment to use during the planned robberies, including a MPD badge and a car dashboard blue light.

Blue and Davis will both be sentenced in May.