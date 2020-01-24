× City of Memphis in talks with sanitation leaders over worker complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis says it is in talks with the union representing the city’s sanitation workers to reach a solution to the workers’ complaints.

The City of Memphis issued a statement on the city’s relationship to the sanitation workers on Friday evening, saying in part, “This administration is extremely proud of what we’ve done in partnership with the City Council for our Solid Waste employees.”

The city also said that Albert Lamar, Director of the Solid Waste Division, is communicating with AFSCME to find “an agreeable solution to the April 4th holiday.”

The statement comes after rumors of a sanitation workers’ strike began to surface earlier in the week. According to a flyer that circulated, some workers were upset about having to work this weekend to keep the trash pickup schedule on time after the MLK holiday Monday.

On Thursday, AFSCME denied that there would be a strike.

“We’re not really concerned that there’s going to be a strike,” said Gail Tyree, executive director of AFSCME. “You have to remember some people make a lot of noise, but we know that to have a strike that’s unsanctioned is against the city ordinance, and it’s definitely against our agreement with the city of Memphis.”

Marvin Spivey, a sanitation worker who spoke at the most recent city council meeting, also said that workers were not planning to stop work.

