× An explosion has shaken northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston police say they’re responding to a fiery explosion at a building in northwest Houston early Friday — a blast that CNN affiliates report shook other buildings in the area.

The explosion happened around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m. ET) in the 4500 block of Gessner Road, about an 18-mile drive northwest of downtown, authorities said.

Details about what exploded, what caused it, and whether anyone was injured weren’t immediately available.

People in the area felt buildings shake when the explosion happen, CNN affiliate KPRC reported.

Residents have also reported broken windows and doors in the area, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.