34 US service members diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile strike

Thirty-four US service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries following the Iranian missile attack on US forces in Iraq earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman Jonathon Hoffman said Friday.

Seventeen service members, who were flown to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, have returned to duty in Iraq.

Nine service members are still being treated in Germany and eight have been flown to the United States for further treatment.

After the attack, reports initially indicated that no military members had been injured or killed in the January 8 Iranian missile attack, which was retaliation for the January 2 US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

Last week, US Central Command said that 11 service members were treated for concussion symptoms from the attack.

The most common form of TBIs in the military are mild TBIs, according to the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center.

Traumatic brain injuries are not always apparent immediately after they’ve been suffered.