Wynne, Arkansas woman missing for nearly two weeks

WYNNE, Ark. — A Wynne family is searching for their loved one, who they say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

These are desperate times right now for the family of 42-year-old Christy Rooks.

"I hope she's okay," her mother, Nellie Rooks, said.

She said she's frantic, and her mind is running a mile a minute.

"I don't know any place she could be," Rooks said. "I'm scared somebody's hurt her... and then it's been cold and I'm thinking she's somewhere hurt and she's cold... You think everything. You really do."

Rooks lives at the Cliffridge Apartments on Eldridge Avenue. But, according to family, she was last seen 11 days ago leaving her boyfriend's house in Hazen, Arkansas, which is about an hour from Wynne.

WREG asked Wynne police if they had interviewed the boyfriend or other witnesses, but so far, all they're saying is they're asking for help on social media as their investigators work with other law enforcement agencies across the state to find her.

"The police are doing everything," Rooks said.

She prays that's enough but fears the worst.

"I try not to, but I really do. I really do," she said.

She said she's devastated by how long her daughter's been gone. She said Christy travels a lot but always keeps in touch.

"If she's going to be gone very long she'll tell people to call me and let me know if I start asking where she's at. Let mama know, you know?" Rook said.

Christy's family posted a picture on Facebook with a hashtag that read "#nevergiveup".

Rooks is described as 5 foot 2 with blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds.

If you know anything about her disappearance, please call Wynne police at 870-238-8718.