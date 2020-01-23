Wife of man injured in I-40 shooting says husband was victim of road rage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The wife of a man who was injured in an interstate shooting says her husband was a victim of road rage.

Memphis Police say a man drove himself to the Appling Farms Police precinct after a shooting on I-40 near Whitten Road on Wednesday evening.

The man's wife, who did not want to be identified, told WREG that she was on the phone with him when the shots were fired.

She said they were having their regular phone call while he drove home from work. Suddenly, he told her that someone cut him off.

"It was road rage," she said. "He said 'oh my God, they're going to hit me'."

Seconds later, he told her he had been shot.

She said her husband, who is a former Army Ranger, drove himself to the Appling Farms Police precinct while she called 911 and explained what happened.

The bullet narrowly missed him, and was later found lodged in a headrest. Fragments of that bullet and pieces of broken glass still hit him in his eye.

He underwent surgery on Thursday and is expected to be okay.

This is the second reported highway shooting in Memphis in 2020. There were 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019, Memphis Police said.