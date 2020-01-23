‘Road to Memphis’ music showcase coming to Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city that gave the world its groove, from the Father of the Blues, W.C. Handy, to the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley, and so many others, is being showcased in a new musical production coming to Memphis.

Noted guitarist Memphis guitarist Garry Goin, who’s worked with the likes of legendary songwriter and producer David Porter and Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum, has created a new musical journey called “Garry Goin Presents: Road to Memphis.”

The show celebrating Memphis music will debut Jan. 24 at the Halloran Centre at the Orpheum Theatre.

Goin says, “With all roads leading to Memphis, it’s showtime.”

WREG recently had a chance to exclusively hang out with Goin and his singers and musicians for a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the “Road to Memphis.”

