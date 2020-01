× Police investigating South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in South Memphis.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of West McKellar Avenue around 11 p.m. and found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.