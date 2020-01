× One person injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local authorities are investigating after an individual was shot in South Memphis overnight.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed the incident to WREG saying it happened at Crump and Danny Thomas Boulevard between midnight and 1 a.m. Thursday.

The individual was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.