Man who tossed gun onto school property sentenced to 10 years in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who tossed a gun onto school property has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Herbert Graham, 32, was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Graham was arrested after an incident on January 30, 2018.

Graham reportedly stole a laptop from a home on Kimbark Woods Drive. The victims found Graham walking toward Raleigh Lagrange, where he is said to have threatened them with a gun. The victims fled the scene and called police.

Memphis Police later found Graham walking on Chiswood Street with the laptop in hand. According to the DOJ, Graham saw the officers, dropped the laptop and ran onto the school property of Memphis Rise Academy.

Officers chased Graham and saw him toss a gun and the magazine of a firearm on the ground. A faculty member saw the gun, and the school was placed on lock down.

Graham was apprehended on the campus a few minutes later. The gun and magazine were found near the gymnasium and music room.

The DOJ says the magazine was loaded with 15 live rounds, and the gun had one live round in the chamber. The gun had been reported stolen out of Shelby County in 2016.

Graham has prior convictions for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, as well as a prior conviction for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.