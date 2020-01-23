× Man accused of robbing woman after giving her a ride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged after he allegedly robbed a female after kicking her out of his car.

The victim told deputies she asked Byron Willis for a ride back to school Wednesday afternoon, but she was eventually kicked out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road in the area of Chimneyrock and Berryhill.

She didn’t say what led up to her being kicked out of the car.

Several minutes later, Willis returned and a man in the front passenger seat got out and demanded she hand over her phone and purse. He then pushed her to the ground.

When she wouldn’t give up her purse, Willis allegedly got out of the vehicle and helped the other man obtain the bag by pushing her to the ground.

Authorities located Willis’ vehicle less than an hour after the alleged incident. He confirmed he did kick her out of the car, but only because she refused to pay him for the ride.

He also stated that he stayed in the car while the second man exited and began fighting with the victim. He claimed to not know what happened to her belongings.

Willis was arrested and charged with felony robbery.