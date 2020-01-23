× Man accused of attacking Midtown coffee shop owner with chair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked a Midtown coffee shop owner with fists and a chair.

The victim told authorities it all began after three men entered Bluff City Coffee at 945 S. Cooper and became “difficult” with one of his employees.

He asked all three of them to leave, and that’s when Money O’Bryant allegedly threw a chair at him, striking him in the hand and back.

O’Bryant then allegedly hit him multiple times in the face, back and body with his fists.

Officers said they located O’Bryant a couple of blocks away the next day and charged him with aggravated assault.