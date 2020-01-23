× Licensed educator arrested on child pornography charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A licensed educator was arrested after he was allegedly caught with child pornography.

On January 8, investigators with the Memphis Police Department received numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to a single Google account. They said the subscriber, registered as Patrick Albano of Memphis, had uploaded more than 100 images to the Google server.

Additional images were reportedly discovered after police executed a search warrant.

The images were of male and female children between the ages of 10 and 15 who were engaged in sexual activities.

Albano was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

A social media post which appears to belong to Albano lists him as an educator in Shelby County. WREG has reached out to the local school districts for a statement on the matter.

We have confirmed that he is still licensed to teach in the state of Tennessee. His license was renewed in 2018 and set to expire in 2024.