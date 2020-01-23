Globetrotter pays visit to MLK Prep students in viral video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three MLK Prep students got the surprise of their young lives Thursday as a Harlem Globetrotter named Scooter paid them a visit to school.

Last year, when Michael Todd unfortunately was bullied for wearing the same clothes to school, his classmates Kristopher Graham and Antwann Garrett gave Michael some of their own clothes and shoes.

That kind act caught the attention of not just the whole local community, but also the Globetrotters.

"They weren't trying to make it a story," Scooter said. "It's a page that everyone can take, young, old, everybody can take a page from their book, a random act of kindness goes a long way."

The three students were gifted some jerseys, autographs and tickets to the Globetrotters' upcoming event at FedExForum.

"I wasn't expecting is this, though it was a good experience meeting him, especially from watching him on YouTube," Kristopher said.

"I am just happy; I am just surprised something like this is happening to me right now," Michael said. "I am just speechless."

The Globetrotters will be at FedExForum on Feb. 1 for their annual event.