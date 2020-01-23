× City bracing for possible sanitation strike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders are bracing for a possible sanitation strike this weekend.

According to a flyer that has been going around, some workers are upset about having to work this weekend to keep the trash pickup schedule on time after the MLK holiday Monday.

The flyer suggests they may walk out on Saturday.

The union representing the workers said a work stoppage has not been authorized, meaning anyone who does walk out could get in trouble.

“Their trash will be picked up on Saturday. We’re not really concerned that there’s going to be a strike. You have to remember some people make a lot of noise, but we know that to have a strike that’s unsanctioned is against the city ordinance, and it’s definitely against our agreement with the city of Memphis.”

In the meantime, city leaders reportedly have emergency garbage crews on standby.