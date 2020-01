× TBI issues Amber Alert for missing four-month-old boy

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-month-old boy.

Raymond Lyons, Jr. was last seen early Wednesday in Lebanon.

Authorities said he was kidnapped by his non-custodial mother Erika Barksdale.

No other details were released.

If you see them, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.