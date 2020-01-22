Senate impeachment trial: Opening arguments begin

If you cannot see the media player above, click here

WASHINGTON — House impeachment managers begin making their case for removing President Donald Trump from office on Wednesday following a marathon opening session in the Senate’s impeachment trial to approve the rules of the trial.

House impeachment managers will have the next three days to make their case to senators, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed away from a proposal for just two days amid complaints from key Republicans in his conference. After the House’s time is done, the President’s legal team will also get three days to give the President’s defense. When opening arguments are complete, senators will get 16 hours to ask questions by submitting them through the chief justice.

At that point, senators will address the question of whether to have witnesses and documents — a vote that could signal the beginning of the end of the trial. Democrats need to peel off four Republican senators to back additional witnesses and documents.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is one potential vote. While McConnell held the Republican conference together to oppose the amendments on subpoenas for witnesses like acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, Collins did join the Democrats to support one amendment, which would have given the two sides 24 hours to respond to trial motions on Wednesday. It was moot anyway — neither side submitted any motions.

Collins and other possible Republican crossovers say they want to wait until after the opening arguments before making a decision on witnesses.