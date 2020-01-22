× Police: 16-year-old dead after Hickory Hill double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old who was critically injured in a double shooting in Hickory Hill has died, the Memphis Police Department says.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the six-year-old girl who was also injured in this same shooting had also died.

They said bother children were shot at a home on Kirby Mills Cove just before 9 p.m. Monday, and both were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Authorities said they do not have any suspect information, but this appears to be a drive-by shooting.

he children’s grandmother lives on Echo Cove in Collierville. She was too upset to talk to a WREG reporter on Tuesday, but a neighbor said a few days ago, her car was shot up, and he can’t help but wonder if the two incidents are connected.

Collierville Police confirmed the neighbor’s story, saying that on Jan. 15, CPD responded to a shots fired call on Echo Cove. They said, according to information they received, someone drove into the cove and fired one round at a vehicle sitting in a driveway with a 16-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy inside.

A 17-year-old boy was identified as a suspect and has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, police said. The case is being handled through Juvenile Court.

This is the second time in two days where a child was the victim of a shooting in Memphis. Ten-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed Sunday night in Orange Mound while playing in his front yard.