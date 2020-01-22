× Mike Leach names new DC in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has named Zach Arnett as its defensive coordinator.

The move comes less than two weeks after he had accepted the same position at Syracuse. The 33-year-old Arnett had spent the last two seasons as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator.

Syracuse announced Jan. 11 it had hired Arnett. He’s now joining new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s staff instead. Syracuse officials said Wednesday the school matched Mississippi State’s offer but Arnett still decided to leave.

Arnett said in a statement that “I couldn’t pass up the chance to join an SEC program like Mississippi State.”