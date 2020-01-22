Senate impeachment trial: Opening arguments begin

Eli Manning to call it quits after 16-year NFL career

Posted 6:01 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 06:24PM, January 22, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired.

The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement Friday.

Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record. The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season.

Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.

In college, Manning played for Ole Miss from 2000 to 2003.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.