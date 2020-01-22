× Man shot on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was shot on Interstate 40 on Wednesday, forcing them to shut down the interstate while investigators looked for evidence.

MPD said a man walked into the Appling Farms precinct and said he was shot at I-40 and Whitten Road. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is a gray hatchback with vanity tags, police said.

Eastbound I-40 was shut down west of Whitten as officers looked for possible evidence.

This is the second reported highway shooting in Memphis in 2020.

There were 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019, Memphis Police said.

This story is developing, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.