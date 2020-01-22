Attempted robbery leads to man shot at Parkway Village car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot at a car wash in Parkway Village during an attempted robbery, and his family is hoping someone will do the right thing by turning themselves in.

The victim's brother said he's a kind man who keeps to himself and doesn't go looking for trouble. But Wednesday afternoon, trouble found him.

The shooting happened at a car wash on Winchester near Mendenhall around 2:15 p.m., making for a busy crime scene in the middle of the afternoon as kids walked home from school.

A clerk at a neighboring gas station said the victim limped to the door, claiming two men tried to rob him, then shot him in the leg.

Family identified the victim as 29-year-old Micah Burrows. His brother Chris described him as a loving father with one mission in life.

"You know what I'm saying, he works hard, and he go to work everyday, and he work, and he got kids and everything, and he work hard for the kids," he said.

Chris said Micah has an 8-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

"He got two jobs," Chris said. "He ain't got time for nobody else but his kids."

Micah told police the men who attacked him drove off in a Jaguar.

"If you shot a person why you running? Just own up to it," Chris said.

But family members know that probably won't happen, so they will wait and hope police can track down the gunmen.

"If I saw them, I'd say give them life; take them off the streets," Chris said.

He said he's hurt and angry but grateful his brother wasn't killed.

Police said that Jaguar was last seen headed south on Mendenhall.