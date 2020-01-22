Applications being accepted for Shelby County’s Work Experience Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Applications are now available for Shelby County’s Work Experience Program.

“The Summer Work Experience provides an opportunity for participants to learn new skills in a job with directed professional development, earn income to set or strengthen financial positioning, and make new friends while creating unique memories,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

The seven-week program is open to those who have graduated, are enrolled in school or are attending a GED program between the ages of 16 and 24.

Each participant must be available to work weekdays from June 1 to July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They must also be available to attend an orientation in the spring.

Those selected will earn $10 an hour. Some leadership positions are available, which make $15 an hour. Applicants seeking a leadership position will have to go through an additional interview process.

Fifty participants will be selected through a random lottery and will be notified by March 31 if they are chosen.

To apply, click here.

