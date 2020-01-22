× Amazon to host groundbreaking ceremony at new fulfillment center site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced it will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Memphis fulfillment center next week.

Governor Bill Lee, Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will all be in attendance on Monday.

The New Allen Road center will create more than 1,000 new jobs in the state with benefits starting immediately for workers.

In December, WREG learned that a building permit had been pulled for the New Allen location, leaving many to speculate that it would be another enormous Amazon fulfillment center in the Frayser-Raleigh area.

At the time, even Amazon wouldn’t say if they were planning to use the site.

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on rumors, speculation or our future road map.”