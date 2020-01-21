× Vols keep Ole Miss winless in the SEC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 18 points and matched a career high with 10 rebounds as Tennessee trounced Mississippi 73-48 to hand the Rebels their sixth consecutive loss.

Tennessee (12-6, 4-2 SEC) won for the fourth time in five games while Ole Miss remained winless in Southeastern Conference competition.

The Rebels (9-9, 0-5) have been one of the SEC’s biggest disappointments thus far after earning a surprising NCAA Tournament berth last year in coach Kermit Davis’ debut season. Ole Miss’ Breein Tyree scored 18 points but shot just 7 of 22.