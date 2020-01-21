Two officers, one man hurt after South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers and one man are hurt after a car accident in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis police say the accident happened at Florida and Belz around 7:30 p.m.

MPD sent a tweet saying all three people were taken to the Regional Medical Center. Both officers are expected to be okay but the man is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.

