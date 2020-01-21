× Two officers, one man hurt after South Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers and one man are hurt after a car accident in South Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis police say the accident happened at Florida and Belz around 7:30 p.m.

MPD sent a tweet saying all three people were taken to the Regional Medical Center. Both officers are expected to be okay but the man is in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a two-car crash at Florida and Belz. Two male officers and one male citizen was injured. Both officers were xported to ROH in non-critical condition. The male is listed as critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 22, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.