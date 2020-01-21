× Three men scheduled for court after shooting on a Memphis roadway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are behind bars while Shelby County deputies look for more suspects involved in a shooting on Shelby Drive on Monday afternoon.

Josh Hughlett, Byron Walker and Jaylon Rhodes are all charged in the shooting that happened near Shelby Drive and Bethay. Two of the three men have lengthy criminal historys.

Hughlett has six prior cases on his record including on county of felony theft.

Walker was driving the stolen car yesterday. He is involved in three other cases with one involving a felony motor theft charge.

WREG looked into Rhodes’ record and he does not have any sort of criminal history in Shelby County.

Both Hughlett and Walker bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon. WREG went to the address listed for Hughlett, which was a home in Hickory Hill that was riddled with bullet holes. No one was home when our crews arrived.

All three men are due in court tomorrow.

Investigators are still looking for a white sedan that was involved in the incident. If you know anything about this case, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.