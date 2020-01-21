TBI issues alert for missing man last seen in Lauderdale County

Michael Marbry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing man out of Lauderdale County.

On Tuesday, the investigative agency tweeted a picture of Michael Marbry asking for help after he disappeared in early August 2019.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Marbry was last seen on August 6 on Williams Switch Road after spending the night with a friend. It’s unclear if he was picked up or walked away from the home.

Marbry has not been seen or heard from since.

If you know anything, call I-800-TBI-FIND, (901) 475-3300, (901) 475-4300 or (901) 475-3307.

