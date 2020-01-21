× Six kids, bus driver injured when Arkansas school bus flips after crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a Hoxie, Arkansas, school bus and a dump truck has injured six children and the bus driver and closed Highway 63.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash involved a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck and several other vehicles. The crash left the bus flipped over in a ditch.

One child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, but the condition of the child is not known.

Six other children on the bus and the bus driver were taken to local hospitals to be checked out.

The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.