ServiceMaster CEO steps down, interim named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CEO and director of ServiceMaster has announced he will be stepping down from the role.

According to the company, Nik Varty will be pursuing other opportunities, but will stay on in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.

“Leading ServiceMaster through this important chapter in its history has been an honor,” said Varty. “With our renewed focus on delivering an excellent customer experience, and with the right tools and technologies in place, we have built a strong foundation for future growth and profitability, and we have an excellent management team in place to continue the journey.”

Replacing Varty will as interim CEO will be current Chairman Naren Gursahaney, who has served on the Board of Directors since 2017.

“Over the past two years, Nik has helped drive shareholder value creation through the successful spinoff of American Home Shield and the transformation of ServiceMaster’s core Terminix business. With the company moving toward becoming a more focused, pure-play organization, Nik felt it was the right time to step down. The Board thanks Nik for his leadership and commitment to working to ensure a smooth transition” said Gursahaney.

Moving forward, the company has hired an outside firm to search for a permanent replacement.