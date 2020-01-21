× Mississippi lawmaker petitions for Desoto County to become Second Amendment sanctuary

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Rep. Dana Criswell will be in Desoto County on Tuesday to call for the county to officially become a Second Amendment sanctuary.

On Tuesday, Criswell will officially present a petition to the Desoto County Board of Supervisors and ask them to vote on it.

WREG spoke with Criswell by phone Tuesday morning. He said he moved forward with the petition after several constituents came to him expressing concern over recent anti-gun rights movements across the country.

He’s now looking to the county government to express support for the Second Amendment.

Criswell also said that we may soon see a similar effort in Alcorn County.

WREG will be at the hearing today and will provide more information once it’s available.