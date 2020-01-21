× Mid-South man accused of beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend from local hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he beat and kidnapped his ex-girlfriend from a local hotel.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn and Suites on McCree on Monday after a complainant said a man broke through the glass window of his hotel room and began hitting the woman he was with. The suspect then pulled her from the hotel by her hair, threw her in a car and drove away.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle information from security video at the hotel.

They eventually located the vehicle at an Extended Stay America in Cordova.

While officers were on the scene, the victim was found walking out to the suspect’s vehicle, followed by a man matching the suspect’s description. That individual was bleeding from his hands, police said.

Once safe, the woman told officers that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend Boris Mayfield, who, she said, held her against her will at the second motel for more than an hour. She was finally released just before police arrived on the scene.

She also corroborated the witness’ account of events at the first hotel.

Mayfield was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery.