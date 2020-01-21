× Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman is charged with lying about her marital status and income to get TennCare benefits for her and her daughter.

In a release from the Tennessee Office of Inspector General, Tisa Thomas is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services over $10,000. Both charges are felonies.

Investigators say Thomas had a job but was making more than the income threshold to legally enroll in the TennCare program. In the release, it says TennCare ended up paying more than $22,000 on their behalf.

“If an individual is not qualified for TennCare benefits, they are entitled to have TennCare pay for their medical bills and pharmacy claims.” Inspector General Kim Harmon said in the press release.

Thomas could face up to 27 years in prison if she is convicted of the charges. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is handling the case.