Memphis City Council to vote on MLGW rate hike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council is set to consider Tuesday whether Memphis Light, Gas & Water can increase electricity rates.

Previous proposals from the utility have failed in the past.

The proposal on the table would increase electricity rates by $3.70 this year and continue to increase for five years, eventually coming out to $8.98. The money would be used to upgrade infrastructure and trim trees.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young says he has been answering questions from the council and talking to them about the budgeting process. He says one way to get more funding is through rate hikes.

"There is also a bond issue," Young said. "Which is a debt issue. Then, there's also savings that we will be generating and so those three components really are the funding mechanism to allow us to do what we are planning to do over the next five years."

Young says his department has seen a 25% increase in customer outage minutes in 2019 compared to 2018. "My biggest concern is what keeps happening to the system if we kick the can down the road."

He says if nothing is done, outages could last long when a storm rolls through.

If council signs off on the increase, they will be signing off on the budget as well. If not, they will have to re-examine at least part of the budget.

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates.