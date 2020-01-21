Man in critical condition after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is recovering at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting in East Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis police confirm it happened at a home New Willow Road, near the Eastside Church of the Nazarene.

The victim is in critical condition and police believe the suspect is a man between 18 and 20 years old, has dreadlocks styled into a mohawk and is wearing a black hoodie. The suspect was last seen running east on New Willow.

If you know anything, call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH

This is a developing story. Stay with WREG for updates. 

