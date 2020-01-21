Live at 9: Dwania Kyles, the Memphis Tourism Music Hub, The Ruch Life & Meg Williams

Interview with Dwania Kyles

More than 58 years ago, Dwania Kyles made history as one of three African-American students who enrolled in Bruce Elementary. She and Archie Moss, Jr. joins us on Live at 9 to talk about the experience and how it continues to influence students and the community today.

The Memphis Tourism Music Hub

The Memphis Tourism Music Hub offers visitors to the Bluff City an experience like no other, Jayne Ellen White is here to explain what this means for the musicians and fans involved.

The Ruch Life

Angela Ruch is opening up her home for fans in a new Facebook Watch series.

Link: Angela Ruch Facebook page

Music with Meg Williams

Meg Williams performs live in Studio B.