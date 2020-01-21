Free dental services available at Mid-South Mission of Mercy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fifth annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is scheduled for Friday and Saturday to help those in need of dental care.

The event will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church located at 2000 Appling Road beginning at 6 a.m., organizers said.

It is open to anyone in the Mid-South who needs a little help, not just those living in Shelby County.

During the free event, patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Organizers encourage anyone who wishes to participate to get there early and come dressed warmly.

The clinic has provided over $3.4 million worth of dentistry care to more than 6,200 patients since 2016. They've also enlisted the help of more than 6,000 volunteers.