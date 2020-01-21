Former Mississippi State football player dead in Alabama homicide

Posted 5:51 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 06:07PM, January 21, 2020

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 03: De'Runnya Wilson #1 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs enters the field before playing the Texas A&M Aggies on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Mississippi State football player was killed in a homicide in Alabama on Tuesday.

De’Runnya Wilson, 25, was killed in the Birmingham, Alabama, shooting, Birmingham Police said.

Sgt. Johnny Williams with Birmingham Police said officers were called to investigate a person down. Upon arrival, officers found Wilson dead on the scene, and they were given information leading them to believe this was a homicide.

Police did not specify how Wilson was killed.

This is an open homicide investigation.

Williams said police are searching the area and asking people around if they have information about the incident. Anyone with information should call homicide investigators at 205-254-1764.

Wilson, a Birmingham native, played wide receiver for the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2013 to 2015. Wilson declared for the NFL Draft following his final season at Mississippi State, but he went undrafted.

