City Council approves Memphis Fire headquarters relocation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Plans are going forward to move the Memphis Fire Department headquarters. The relocation is only a few blocks, but significant changes are on the horizon.

Memphis City Council signed off Tuesday to put $6 million toward the new facility, which has been in the works for awhile.

The MFD headquarters will move from Front Street to Adams Avenue and High Street, where some Memphis Fire operations already sit.

This change comes as a new Brooks Museum will be expanding to the Front Street location, taking up a large part of the bluff property.

The new location of the fire station just a short distance away will be a two-story structure and 12,000 square feet. It will also mean part of a road will need to be closed, and two vacant city-owned buildings will be demolished.

According to applications for the structure filed in September 2019, an architect firm was hoping to begin work in December 2019.

WREG attempted to speak with Director Gina Sweat about what this facility would mean for her department earlier in the day, as well as at the city council meeting, but she declined to speak on camera at this time.