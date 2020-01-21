× Bounty hunter recalls confrontation at home where two children were shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before the Monday night shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl and injured a 16-year-old boy at a home on Kirby Mills Cove, there were a series of troubling episodes at addresses connected to their family.

Bounty hunter Joshua Galigher said he and a partner were at the house on Kirby Mills looking for a fugitive in late December 2019 when they had a chilling confrontation with his father.

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘Around here, we gun play, that’s what we do.’ And he said, ‘So, don’t bring it back around here.’ He said, ‘We don’t have anything to do with anybody with badges,’” Galigher said.

The man Galigher was after was 24-year-old Lejuan Boyd.

Bpyd was arrested in 2018 in Fayette County for allegedly attacking his cousin. This year, his bond was revoked, which Galigher said explains why his father wasn’t happy to see two bounty hunters on his tail.

“I took that as a form of intimidation, you know, don’t come back around here,” Galigher said.

Days earlier, Galigher’s search had taken him to a home on Echo Cove in Collierville, where he spoke to Boyd’s grandmother.

But before he could do that, he noticed that the front door was riddled with bullets.

“I knocked on the front door, and the top half just kind of shattered,” he said.

Weeks later on Jan. 15, Collierville Police said a someone opened fire on a vehicle in the driveway at that home. Inside the vehicle were 16-year-old and 1-year-old boys. A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with that shooting.

Given all of the previous incidents, Galigher said he wasn’t too surprised to hear about Monday night’s shooting, but it still troubles him.

“Regardless of the legal trouble and the warrant and all that, I’m just praying for the family and for the kids because I don’t think that anybody should have to go through that,” he said.

Boyd is still at large. He has past convictions in Shelby County for aggravated robbery, vehicle burglary and drug possession.