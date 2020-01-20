Woman says man is terrorizing her family at Whitehaven apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and her daughters are living in fear after a man shot up her car and continues to terrorize her and her family.

Jennifer Lee says her car was shot up at the Bent Tree Apartments on Friday morning. She thinks the man responsible for shooting at her car was angry Lee and her daughters have continued to reject his advances towards them.

"We didn't talk to him," Lee said. "I guess he didn't like rejection. So when I came out, my car was shot up. He made threats on several occasions."

Lee said the man does not live in the apartment complex, and he is not supposed to be on the property, but that does not stop him from coming back.

"We're scared," she said. "We put things in front of the door when we are sleeping at night, thinking that he's going to try and come back."

She has reached out to police about the matter, and she said they told her to move.

"They told me to move, and I explained to them that I'm on a fixed income and that I can't just get up and move five kids and a grand baby," Lee said.

WREG reached out to the management at Bent Tree Apartments, but a man in the office said he could not speak about the incident. He did say if Lee cleared her balance and brought in a police report, she could leave without any problems.

Police have not arrested anyone.

WREG asked police if they were familiar with the suspect, but they would only say it is an ongoing investigation.