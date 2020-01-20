× Volunteers serve at T.O. Fuller State Park this MLK holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — T.O. Fuller State Park is 160 acres of trails and campgrounds, and on this Dr. Martin Luther King Day, with most schools and jobs closed, a large group of Memphians decided to make it shine.

“We’re getting rid of tires, other trash and debris,” said State Park Ranger Tony Mitchell. ” We’re cleaning gardens and preparing them for the warmer seasons, and so just a multitude of things that we’re welcoming and servicing throughout the area.”

Even groups like the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis helped out.

“The kids felt, hey, why not go to a park? That’s where we go in the summer time to have fun, we go camping, so let’s go to a park! Let’s clean up our parks,” said Vinson Smith.

Originally constructed in 1938, the state park couldn’t continue to be a resource to the Mid-South without the attention and care of the community.

“It means a lot. You see litter throughout the park. You see things that go on. So we are partnering and in the process of recruiting others to help us appreciate and maintain the cleanliness,” said Mitchell.

Joined by organizations like Memphis City Beautiful and individual volunteers, the groups gathered bags of litter, dozens of dumped tires and other debris on a day when the temperatures were below freezing.

They credited Dr. King’s legacy as their inspiration.

“Dr. King kinda opened people’s eyes that it’s more than about self. It’s about all of us working together to make this a better world.”