× Two dead, several hurt in Kansas City club shooting

At least two people are dead, and as many as 15 others hurt, after a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to WREG’s sister station WDAF, the shooting happened at 9ine Ultra Lounge after a fight broke out near the entrance.

Police say a person trying to get in the club started shooting, and was apparently shot and killed by a security guard. A woman was also killed.

Of the 15 people believed hurt, three were hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to social media posts, 9ine Ultra Lounge was hosting a celebration hours after the Kansas City Chiefs earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a win over the Tennessee Titans.

WREG will continue to share updates as this story develops.