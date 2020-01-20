× Two children critically hurt in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are in critical condition after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened at a home on Kirby Mills Cove just before 9 p.m., and the victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Police said one victim is a boy, and the other is a girl.

This is the second time in two days where a child was the victim of a shooting in Memphis. Ten-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed Sunday night in Orange Mound while playing in his front yard.

No suspect information is available.

WREG is working to learn new information.

If you know anything about this, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH